Saudi Arabia takes big steps to protect hajj 2025 pilgrims from extreme heat

Saudi Arabia has announced a detailed heat safety plan for Hajj 2025 to protect pilgrims from extreme temperatures. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, with the Hajj Awareness Centre, has launched a campaign to guide pilgrims on staying safe in hot weather. The guide advises people to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and rest often in shaded or cool places.

Moreover, the government has set up cooling systems at major sites like the Grand Mosque. These include shaded zones, mist fans, and cold water stations. Officials also recommend using umbrellas and wearing light, breathable clothes. Pilgrims are told to watch for signs of heat stress such as dizziness and sweating.

In addition, authorities will provide wearable heat monitors and set up air-conditioned tents in key areas like Mina and Arafat. They have also applied white cooling material to roads to lower surface heat. Water bottles and umbrellas will be given out at special relief stations during peak heat times.

These steps are part of a broader plan to make Hajj 2025 safer and more comfortable for everyone. The Saudi government continues to improve services each year to help pilgrims complete their religious journey with ease and safety.