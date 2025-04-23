Catches dropped, matches lost: Fielding woes haunt IPL 2025

IPL 2025 has seen a sharp drop in fielding standards. Players dropped 111 catches in just 40 matches, the most since 2020. Tristan Stubbs and Khaleel Ahmed top the list with four drops each. In one match, Stubbs missed a simple catch, though his team still chased the target with ease.

The overall catching efficiency has fallen to 75.2%, the lowest in five years. Also, 247 misfields and 172 missed run-outs show a worrying trend. However, Mumbai Indians remain the best fielding side with an impressive 83.6% catching rate and just 14 misfields.

Although teams with better fielding often win, errors still affect results. For instance, Delhi Capitals dropped four catches but still won a Super Over against Rajasthan Royals. In contrast, CSK dropped 16 chances and suffered key defeats, showing how costly mistakes can be.

As the season moves ahead, fielding could decide who makes the playoffs. Every dropped catch or misfield can change a game’s result. Therefore, teams must improve their focus and fielding skills to avoid slipping in this tight competition.