US congressman demands release of PTI founder After Pakistan visit

US Congressman Jack Bergman has publicly called for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan. He reiterated his demand in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) after returning from his visit to Pakistan. Bergman said his interactions with Pakistani leaders reinforced his stance on the issue.

He emphasized that the US-Pakistan partnership is based on shared values like democracy, human rights, and economic prosperity. He urged both countries to work together for freedom and stability. His message signals concern over the ongoing political situation in Pakistan.

Bergman, a Republican, visited Pakistan in mid-April and met with both civilian and military leaders. However, during his trip, he did not publicly raise the issue of Imran Khan’s imprisonment.

PTI supporters on social media criticized him for staying silent during official meetings. They questioned why he waited until after the visit to speak out. Still, his statement has added international pressure on the Pakistani government.