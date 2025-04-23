Pakistan condemns attack on tourists in IIOJK, offers condolences

Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the tragic loss of innocent lives in a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The incident, which occurred in Anantnag district on Tuesday, claimed the lives of at least 20 people after unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign Office of Pakistan extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for those injured. “Pakistan is saddened by this tragic incident and stands in solidarity with the affected families,” the statement read.

Eyewitness accounts described the horrifying moments of the attack. One survivor told India Today, “We thought it was firecrackers, but then we heard screaming and just ran to save our lives.” The sudden burst of gunfire caught many off guard, adding to the panic and chaos in the area.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also responded strongly, calling the incident “an abomination.” He emphasized the brutality of the attack, stating, “The perpetrators are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt.” A detailed report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be presented at the upcoming OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting.