Pant blames toss factor for LSG loss, but avoids excuses in Delhi defeat

Rishabh Pant admitted that toss plays a big role in Lucknow but avoided blaming it entirely after LSG’s defeat to Delhi Capitals. After opting to bat first, LSG posted only 159 for 6, despite a strong opening stand of 87 runs in 10 overs between Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. The middle order, however, faltered on a slow surface where scoring became difficult.

Delhi Capitals chased the target comfortably, thanks to KL Rahul’s unbeaten half-century. Pant acknowledged that the pitch becomes better for batting in the second innings at Lucknow. Still, he stressed the need for accountability, saying, “We were 20 runs short. Toss matters, but we can’t make excuses.”

LSG’s assistant coach Vijay Dahiya echoed Pant’s thoughts, adding that Delhi’s bowlers read the conditions better and used cutters effectively to stop the run flow. He pointed out that LSG lost momentum after the ninth over and couldn’t recover, despite their fast start.

Dahiya also defended promoting David Miller to number five to regain momentum after quick wickets. Although the move didn’t pay off, LSG remain fifth on the points table, while Delhi Capitals solidified second place with their sixth win of the season.