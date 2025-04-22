Lahore’s rapid growth triggers alarming heat crisis

Lahore is facing rising temperatures due to rapid urbanization and deforestation, making heatwaves more intense each year. The city, once known for its distinct seasons, now battles extreme heat and smog.

Weather experts warn that Lahore may reach 40°C in April, a sharp rise from the historical norm of 30–37°C. The city has already seen major temperature spikes over the past five years, with a peak of 42°C in 2022.

Urban sprawl and the loss of 70% of Lahore’s tree cover have worsened the urban heat island effect. Concrete buildings now trap heat, while green areas have shrunk to just 2.8% of the city’s land.

Experts and officials urge immediate action, including tree planting, better urban planning, and public awareness. Without long-term climate strategies, heatwaves will severely impact health, agriculture, and daily life in Lahore.