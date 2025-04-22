Pakistan seeks tariff relief, plans to boost imports from US

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan aims to increase imports from the US, especially cotton and soybeans. He shared this during his visit to the US for IMF and World Bank spring meetings.

Aurangzeb added that Pakistan is working to remove non-tariff barriers and is open to US foreign direct investment. A trade delegation will soon visit Washington to strengthen economic ties and explore new opportunities.

He also announced Pakistan’s plan to launch its first Panda bond, worth $200–250 million, and highlighted recent economic progress. Pakistan recently secured a $2.3 billion IMF loan and saw a credit rating upgrade from Fitch.

Trump had earlier imposed 29% tariffs on Pakistani goods, affecting up to $700 million in exports. However, his recent 90-day tariff pause may help both countries resume trade talks and reduce tensions.