Australians begin voting as Pope’s death pauses campaigning

Australians started casting early votes in the general election on Tuesday, ahead of the official polling day on May 3. Voting began quietly as campaigning paused following the death of Pope Francis.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton canceled campaign events out of respect. Both attended memorial Masses, and flags across Australia were flown at half-staff to honor the late pope.

Despite the somber mood, the two leaders met for their third televised debate in Sydney. Dutton criticized Albanese as a “weak leader,” while Albanese responded by calling the attacks “a sign of desperation.”

Labor, led by Albanese, is seeking a second term with a slim majority. Both major parties expect a tight contest, with the House of Representatives set to shrink from 151 to 150 seats after the election.