Punjab begins first wildlife survey with IUCN to protect endangered species

Punjab Wildlife Department has launched its first full-scale wildlife survey in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The 18-month project will map biodiversity and assess wildlife populations across the province.

Officials said the survey will help identify rare and endangered species that need urgent protection. It will also create Punjab’s first “Wildlife Red Data Book” to guide future conservation policies.

Experts, students, and volunteers are using modern tools like drones, GPS, and camera traps to gather data. Native species like the Indus dolphin, pangolin, and urial are among the key focus areas.

A special committee led by wildlife experts will oversee the project. Authorities hope the effort will reduce illegal hunting, support policymaking, and help create protected zones for wildlife in Punjab.