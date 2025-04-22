PSL 10: Multan Sultans bat first against in-form Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of PSL Season 10. The game is being played in Multan on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars are aiming to continue their winning streak after back-to-back victories. In contrast, the Sultans are hoping to bounce back with only one win in their last three games.

Shaheen Afridi leads Lahore’s strong squad, which includes Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, and Haris Rauf. Their lineup looks confident and balanced.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans are captained by Mohammad Rizwan, with key players like Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and David Willey. They’re eager to regain momentum at home.