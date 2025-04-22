Imran Khan says Pakistan needs both PTI and establishment for unity

Imran Khan, the PTI founder, believes Pakistan needs both the establishment and his party to ensure national unity and stability. His lawyer, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, shared this message after meeting him at Adiala Jail.

Imran raised concerns about efforts to sideline PTI and said key institutions like the judiciary and police were being weakened. He criticized limited access to legal counsel and family, saying it violated his basic rights.

Chaudhry also mentioned that Imran’s health is stable, but many family members and party leaders have been denied visits. He added that Imran expressed concern over the treatment of his wife, Bushra Bibi, in custody.

Moreover, Imran directed PTI leaders to focus on legal issues and pending court cases. He blamed economic troubles and falling investment on weak governance and the lack of rule of law.