Shaheen Afridi gets gold-plated iPhone from Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars gifted their captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, a 24-karat gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro. The gift was given in a small ceremony to honor his leadership and strong performance in the PSL.

Team owner Sameen Rana handed over the phone, which featured custom engravings of Shaheen’s name and the team logo. The video of the ceremony was shared on social media and showed players and staff cheering for their captain.

Shaheen looked surprised and joked, “This is heavy,” while teammate Haris Rauf playfully said, “No, brother, this is unfair.” England’s Sam Billings also appeared amazed, making the moment more fun for everyone.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars are performing well this season. With two wins in three games, they currently stand third on the table. The team’s gesture stands out, especially after Karachi Kings faced criticism for their odd gifts earlier in the league.