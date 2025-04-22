Aamir Jamal fined for code violation during PSL match

Karachi Kings’ pacer Aamir Jamal has been fined for breaching the HBL PSL Code of Conduct. The incident took place during the match against Peshawar Zalmi on Monday night at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that Aamir violated Article 2.5 of the code. He made a remark after dismissing Hussain in the 15th over and went too close to the batter. This act was seen as provoking and against the spirit of the game.

The on-field umpires, Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Paul Reiffel, reported the incident. Aamir accepted the charge and the penalty of five percent of his match fee. Match referee Iftikhar Ahmed finalized the punishment.

Despite the incident, Karachi Kings won the match in a thrilling finish. David Warner and Khushdil Shah guided the team to victory with three balls remaining. This win gives Karachi a vital boost, while Peshawar needs to work on their batting strength.