Shreyas Iyer’s sister slams online trolls after Punjab Kings defeat

After Punjab Kings’ recent loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta faced harsh online abuse. She called out the trolls, calling the criticism “embarrassing” and said blaming family for a player’s performance showed a “shallow mindset.”

Shresta defended her right to support her brother, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer. She said fans blaming families instead of focusing on the game reflects their own frustrations. She added that support from family, whether at the stadium or from home, remains strong.

In the match, RCB chased 158 easily with help from Devdutt Padikkal’s 61 and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 73. Their partnership gave Bengaluru a comfortable win and helped them climb into the top four of the IPL 2025 table.

Shresta is not alone in facing such abuse. Families of other players like KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have also dealt with trolling. Her post has once again raised concerns about the toxic trend of targeting cricketers’ families after poor matches.