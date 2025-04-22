KP tells Sindh to stay away from chashma canal project dispute

Adviser to the KP Chief Minister, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, told the Sindh government to avoid interfering in the Chashma Right Bank Canal project. He said Sindh should take up its issues with the federal government and Punjab instead of dragging KP’s approved project into controversy.

He strongly condemned Sindh Assembly’s resolution that included objections to the Chashma Canal. He demanded that the project be removed from the resolution immediately. According to him, the canal was approved in 1991 as part of a national irrigation plan involving all provinces.

Barrister Saif explained that three provinces already received their canals, but KP was unfairly left out. He added that the federal government was responsible for funding these projects. Still, the KP government has offered to provide 35% of the funds for the canal to ensure progress.

He urged Sindh to stop creating unnecessary delays. He emphasized that KP has waited too long and now deserves its fair share. He said the Chashma Canal project must move forward without political interference or objections from other provinces.