Saif Ali Khan buys luxury home in Qatar months after knife attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has bought a luxurious home in Qatar, just three months after surviving a knife attack in India. He hinted at possibly moving to the Gulf country soon. The actor revealed his new house is on the upscale island of St. Regis Marsa Arabia, which he described as peaceful and secure.

While speaking to the media in Qatar, Saif shared his reasons for choosing the country. He said he had visited once before for filming and stayed at the same location. He felt calm and safe there and was also impressed by the food and overall quality of life. He added that the island feels like a dream place to live.

Saif said he is excited to bring his sons, Taimur and Jehangir, to their new home. Though he did not confirm permanent relocation, his words suggested he is strongly considering it. His comments on Qatar’s security also hinted at concerns over safety in India after the attack.

Currently, Saif owns multiple properties, including the historic Pataudi Palace and a flat in Mumbai, as well as a home in the UK. In January 2025, he was seriously injured when a man broke into his home and stabbed him. He spent several days in hospital recovering. The move to Qatar could offer him and his family a fresh and peaceful start.