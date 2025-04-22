Landslides block Baltistan highway, foreign tourist dies, 4 injured in Gilgit-Baltistan

Landslides have blocked the Baltistan Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan, cutting off key districts and resulting in casualties. A foreign woman tragically lost her life, and four others were injured in separate incidents over the past 24 hours, according to local police sources.

The latest landslide occurred at the Muloopa area, completely halting traffic and isolating four districts from the rest of the region. This marks the fourth time the vital route has been shut down due to heavy debris, worsening the transportation crisis in the area.

Authorities also reported that falling rocks caused significant damage to two homes in Darail and Skardu. Emergency teams have been dispatched, but ongoing instability in the mountainous terrain is making recovery efforts difficult and dangerous.

Meanwhile, residents are urging the government to take swift action to clear the route and provide emergency aid. Landslides remain a recurring threat in Gilgit-Baltistan, especially during the spring thaw and after heavy rainfall.