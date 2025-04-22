Gujarat titans dominate KKR with 39-run victory, Gill and Rashid shine

Gujarat Titans continued their dominance in IPL 2025 with a commanding 39-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday. Gujarat’s top-order, led by Shubman Gill’s 90 and Sai Sudharsan’s 52, set a strong foundation, helping them post a total of 198/3. KKR struggled to match the momentum, ending at 159/8 despite Ajinkya Rahane’s 50.

After a cautious start, Gujarat’s openers accelerated, with Gill and Sudharsan putting on a 114-run partnership. They both reached their fifties with aggressive strokes, countering KKR’s spin attack. Jos Buttler’s quick-fire 41* further bolstered their total, ensuring Gujarat remained in control, despite a few late wickets.

KKR’s chase was stifled by Gujarat’s disciplined bowling, especially from spinners Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar. Gujarat’s pacers, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, also made key breakthroughs. KKR’s middle order faltered, with key players like Andre Russell failing to make an impact. Despite some late resistance from Rinku Singh and Impact Player Angkrish Raghuvanshi, KKR fell short by 39 runs.

Gujarat’s victory saw them secure their sixth win in eight games, while KKR’s struggles continue, remaining in seventh place. The Titans will next face Rajasthan Royals on April 28, while KKR will play Punjab Kings on April 26.