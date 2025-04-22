Gold prices reach new high, surge Rs5,900 to hit record in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan have hit a new record, continuing their upward trend following gains in the international market. On Tuesday, the price of 1 tola gold surged by Rs5,900, reaching Rs363,700, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs5,059 to Rs311,814. This follows a significant rise on Monday, when gold reached an all-time high of Rs357,800 per tola, with an increase of Rs8,100.

Internationally, gold prices also set a new record, with the price per ounce climbing to $3,454, an increase of $59 from the previous day. The rise in global gold prices has further fueled the surge in Pakistan’s gold market. In contrast, the price of silver remained stable, holding steady at Rs3,441 per tola, as per the latest market rates.