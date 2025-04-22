PM calls for international financial support to tackle climate change

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for international financial support to address the challenges posed by climate change. He made these remarks during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the International Trade Union Confederation. The Prime Minister highlighted how climate change has severely impacted workers, causing job losses and economic difficulties for many.

Sharif stressed that resolving the issues caused by climate change requires financial assistance from international financial institutions. He pointed out that the labor force is particularly vulnerable and must be supported through global efforts to mitigate the negative effects of changing weather patterns.

In addition, the Prime Minister met with a delegation from China’s space technology company. The delegation expressed interest in joint ventures with Pakistan’s space and telecommunications sectors. Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s desire to enhance cooperation with China in space technology, satellite systems, and satellite-based internet.

The Prime Minister also held discussions with a delegation from Azad Jammu and Kashmir about ongoing federal development projects in the region. The meeting focused on how these initiatives would contribute to the region’s development and growth.