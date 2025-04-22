Modi visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen strategic and economic ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday for a two-day visit aimed at boosting India-Saudi Arabia relations. This marks Modi’s third trip to the oil-rich Gulf nation as premier. The visit follows recent high-level talks with US Vice President JD Vance, as India seeks stronger trade ties with the US while maintaining key partnerships in the Middle East.

In a statement, Modi highlighted the “strategic depth” in India-Saudi Arabia relations, calling the partnership “mutually beneficial and substantive.” Saudi Arabia remains a vital energy supplier to India, ranking third among oil exporters to the country. India, with its rapidly growing economy, depends heavily on these energy imports to meet its demands.

The visit also reflects the importance of the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, where over two million Indians live and work. Their contributions to the labor market and billions in annual remittances play a crucial role in both economies. Modi is expected to meet with members of the Indian community during his visit.

Modi’s growing relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mirrors both leaders’ earlier ties with former US President Donald Trump. As Trump eyes a possible visit to Saudi Arabia next month, the diplomatic dynamics in the region continue to evolve, with India looking to maintain its influence and partnerships.