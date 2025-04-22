Bilawal spoke in passion, no reaction needed: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah, said Bilawal Bhutto’s strong remarks were made in emotional excitement during his speech. He added that such passionate speeches often include harsh words, so there’s no need to respond. However, he also reminded that political leaders must speak within limits and show respect for others.

Rana assured that Sindh’s water rights are safe. He said the federal government has no intention of stealing Sindh’s share. He stressed that Sindh will not lose even a single drop. According to him, the Prime Minister knows the issue and will make a proper decision soon.

The advisor also said the Sindh government is ready to talk and solve the canal issue. He welcomed dialogue and mentioned that the PPP’s concerns have reached the top level. While Bilawal warned of leaving the alliance, Rana believed the matter can be settled peacefully. He said a solution must come through talks, not threats.

Meanwhile, he advised PTI to follow jail rules. He asked them to cooperate with the jail staff during visits. Only names on the approved list should be allowed. Rana hoped that today’s visit to the PTI founder goes smoothly and causes no new trouble.