GT’s top 3 score 73% of runs, set benchmark for efficiency in IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans have taken a traditional approach in IPL 2025 and it’s working wonders. Instead of relying on explosive powerplay hitting like KKR or SRH in IPL 2024, GT have focused on stability. Their top three — Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler — have scored 73.08% of the team’s runs in eight matches. They’ve hit 11 fifties between them, making GT’s start to each game solid and consistent.

GT’s powerplay numbers are the best in the tournament. They average 73.16 runs per wicket while attacking just 51.8% of deliveries — the lowest in the league. In comparison, teams like SRH attack over 70% of the balls but with less success this year. Notably, GT have kept their dot ball percentage to just 32.2%, again the lowest. Against KKR, they reached 45/0 in six overs with only 50% attacking shots, showing how their method reduces risk.

Moreover, GT’s middle overs (7-15) have been equally dominant. They score at 9.94 runs per over in that phase, the highest in IPL 2025. In a recent match, they crushed KKR’s spin attack — the best in the tournament — scoring 94 runs for just one wicket. Sherfane Rutherford has been a big help at No. 4 with 201 runs at a strike-rate of over 155. Other middle-order names like Tewatia, Sundar, and Shahrukh have also stepped up when needed.

GT’s smart planning continues at the death too. From overs 16 to 20, they maintain a run-rate of 11.67, only behind DC and RCB. Their all-phase consistency now has them leading in team batting average (40.97) and strike-rate (159.45). More importantly, they sit on top of the IPL 2025 points table — proof that sometimes, playing it smart beats playing it wild.