Aurangzeb highlights Pakistan’s growth plan at IMF-World bank meetings

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held several high-level meetings in Washington during the 2025 Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank. He met leaders from global institutions, including the IMF, World Bank, IFC, and US Treasury. The talks focused on Pakistan’s economic reforms, private sector growth, and climate resilience.

In his meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the minister welcomed the recent staff-level agreement under the Extended Fund Facility. He also discussed the new Resilience and Sustainability Facility and invited her to visit Pakistan. Separately, he thanked World Bank President Ajay Banga for supporting Pakistan’s decade-long Country Partnership Framework (CPF), aimed at delivering impactful development.

Aurangzeb also met with Deloitte and discussed collaboration in energy, minerals, tech policy, and privatization. He welcomed Deloitte’s upcoming visit to Pakistan in May. Discussions with the IFC focused on private sector reform, sustainable finance, and community benefits from projects like Reko Diq. The minister praised the IFC’s help in raising $2.5 billion for that initiative.

At a US-Pakistan Business Council luncheon, Aurangzeb shared Pakistan’s reform agenda with American companies. He stressed regional trade, economic stability, and investment potential. He also met the Climate Vulnerable Forum’s Secretary General to finalize climate projects under the IMF’s RSF and Pakistan’s Climate Prosperity Plan.