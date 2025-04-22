NDMA warns of intense heatwave across Pakistan until April 27

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of a strong heatwave across Pakistan from today until April 27. The warning urges people to stay indoors, avoid sun exposure, and drink plenty of water during this period. NDMA issued an advisory asking citizens to take care, especially in southern and central parts of the country.

At the same time, rain is expected today in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. However, despite these chances of rain, hot and dry weather will continue in most regions. This contrast shows how quickly the weather can change across the country.

Jacobabad recorded the highest temperature in the past 24 hours at 43°C. Mithi, Bahawalnagar, and Nawabshah also faced 42°C. Meanwhile, Karachi, Lasbela, and Kasur saw 41°C, showing that southern areas are already under extreme heat stress.

Other major cities also felt the heat. Lahore hit 38°C, Islamabad 36°C, and Peshawar 35°C. Even Quetta and Gilgit, usually cooler, recorded 25°C and 22°C. NDMA has advised citizens to protect the elderly, children, and those with health issues from this heat.