Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in Lahore protest case

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The case is linked to the October 5 PTI protest in Lahore, where police officers were attacked. The court took this step after police reported that Gandapur and other accused had not joined the investigation.

Administrative Judge Manzar Ali Gul heard the case during proceedings at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore. Police requested action against the accused for avoiding investigation. The judge approved the plea and issued warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur, Hammad Azhar, Saeed Sandhu, and Shehbaz Ahmed.

Earlier, Masti Gate Police had registered a case against PTI leaders, including Gandapur, over their involvement in the violent protest. According to police, the protest turned aggressive and led to attacks on law enforcement personnel. Authorities claim the accused ignored repeated notices to appear for questioning.

Now, law enforcement will attempt to arrest the listed PTI leaders. This case adds more pressure on the party’s top leadership. The court’s action sends a clear message that skipping investigations can lead to strict legal steps, even for high-ranking officials.