PM Shehbaz heads to Turkiye after promising reforms for expats

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the government will offer special investment opportunities for overseas Pakistanis. He said these opportunities will match their skills and expertise. The aim is to boost their involvement in Pakistan’s economy. He also pledged to resolve their issues on a priority basis.

The PM chaired a meeting focused on matters related to overseas Pakistanis. Army Chief General Asim Munir was also present. The meeting reviewed key decisions from the recent overseas Pakistanis’ convention. Proposed incentives include the revival of the Green Channel, tax benefits, job quotas, and special courts.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the contributions of Pakistanis living abroad. He said they act as ambassadors of the country and have made Pakistan proud. He also announced civil awards for top professionals and those sending high remittances through official channels.

In other developments, the prime minister will leave for a two-day visit to Turkiye today. He is expected to meet Turkish President Erdogan to discuss regional issues and strengthen bilateral ties. Both nations have close ties and hold regular high-level meetings under their strategic cooperation council.