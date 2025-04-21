Champions of farmers’ rights silent on their plight in Sindh, quips Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Bilawal Bhutto used harsh language against Punjab’s leadership in a rally, while if we merely ask questions, it is considered disrespect. Why do those who raise voices for Punjab’s farmers fail to see the farmers of Sindh? If Punjab did not purchase wheat under its policy, it didn’t leave the farmers helpless either. Punjab’s farmers will be given a Rs. 100 billion package, Rs. 5,000 per acre, and a Rs. 25 billion wheat program. Punjab’s farmers have been given Kisan Cards, thousands of tractors, and super seeders. Talking in rallies is easy, but no province has announced a support price for farmers.

She expressed these views during a press conference at DGPR. She said those doing politics in the name of farmers’ rights are today shedding crocodile tears for Punjab’s farmers, while remaining completely silent on the poor condition of farmers in Sindh. She called Bilawal Bhutto’s statements baseless and said, “It’s easy to politicize farmers’ issues, but finding solutions is the real job of leadership.”

She said it is unfortunate that no one has spoken about the condition of Sindh’s farmers. Neither was a wheat price set there, nor were Kisan Cards issued. In contrast, the Punjab government has taken multiple steps under a comprehensive and transparent policy for the welfare of farmers.

Azma Bokhari said that a major financial package worth Rs. 110 billion has been allocated for farmers. Each farmer is being given Rs. 5,000 per acre. In addition, a Rs. 25 billion wheat support program has been launched. The farmer who grows the most wheat will receive a tractor worth Rs. 4.5 million for free, while the best farmer in each district will be awarded Rs. 1 million.

She further said that the private sector has been allowed to purchase wheat so that farmers can get immediate relief. Flour mill owners have been made bound to purchase at least 25% of the wheat. Alongside this, the Bank of Punjab is providing a Rs. 100 billion credit line for farmers, and purchases worth Rs. 55 billion have already been made through the Kisan Card.

Azma Bokhari said that the Punjab government has so far provided 9,500 tractors to farmers, with Rs. 10 billion given as subsidy. An additional 5,000 super seeders will be provided, on which Rs. 8 billion subsidy will be given. The latest agricultural machinery being used across the world will also be purchased by the Government of Punjab and provided to farmers without profit so that agricultural productivity can be increased.

She said the CM of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif gives personal importance to the interests of farmers, and the government is taking practical steps for the betterment of farmers and cultivators.

A complete record is being maintained of the wheat moving out, and the government has a sufficient stock of wheat. The Government of Punjab cares not just for the farmers, but for the entire population of the province.