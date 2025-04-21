Pakistan and Rwanda strengthen diplomatic foundations with key agreement

Pakistan and Rwanda agreed to build stronger ties during a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe for a two-day official visit. Talks between the two leaders took place in a friendly and open atmosphere.

Both countries discussed ways to improve cooperation in trade, investment, and education. Dar praised the growing friendship between the two nations. He also shared Pakistan’s wish to work closely with Rwanda in different areas. In response, Nduhungirehe showed interest in expanding ties, especially through economic and cultural exchanges.

As a result of the meeting, the two sides signed an agreement to promote cooperation in diplomatic training. This step will help both countries train their diplomats and strengthen long-term engagement. The move also reflects their shared interest in structured and professional collaboration.

The Rwandan foreign minister also congratulated Pakistan on its recent UN Security Council election win. The Foreign Office said both countries enjoy friendly ties based on mutual respect, shared values, and trust. They also support each other at global forums and want to grow this partnership even more.