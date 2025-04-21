Majestic caracal spotted in Cholistan desert for first time in Punjab

A rare caracal was seen in the Cholistan Desert near Rahim Yar Khan early Monday morning, wildlife officials confirmed. Assistant Chief Wildlife Ranger Mujahid Kalim spotted the cat around 7:30 am while it was hunting near a group of Chinkara deer.

Kalim recorded the first-ever caracal video from Punjab. The caracal is a medium-sized wild cat known for its sharp hunting skills. It can leap nearly 10 feet and preys on rabbits, birds, rats, and even deer in the desert.

The Cholistan Desert is believed to be a natural home for this elusive cat. The caracal has a strong body, long legs, and unique tufted ears. It usually has a reddish-tan coat and weighs between 8 to 19 kilograms.

This species is native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of Pakistan. It was first scientifically described in 1776 by German naturalist Johann Christian Daniel von Schreber, according to Wikipedia.