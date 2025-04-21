India’s central contracts unveiled, Iyer and Kishan return

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced central contracts for the 2024 season, a significant move for the nation’s cricketers. Importantly, players Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who were excluded last year, are back on the list. This return signals a potential shift in the selection criteria for the upcoming season. Their inclusion is a major development.

The BCCI has categorized players into four tiers, with ‘A+’ being the highest. Key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are placed in this elite group. However, some notable names were notably excluded from this top category, suggesting changes in the team’s perception of their contributions. This creates anticipation around the players’ roles in the upcoming season.

In the ‘A’ category, several key players are included, notably Rishabh Pant, who experienced a significant career shift. He has been promoted from a lower grade, illustrating the BCCI’s evaluation of his recent performance. Other prominent names like Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami are also part of this crucial group. This demonstrates their continued importance to the national team.

The return of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan is particularly significant. They were excluded from the central contracts last year due to their domestic cricket performances, according to the BCCI. Iyer earned a ‘B’ category contract, while Kishan was placed in the ‘C’ category. This suggests a measured return to the national fold. However, several players who were part of the previous central contracts did not make the cut this time, indicating the BCCI’s assessment of their current form and suitability for future endeavors. This illustrates the fluctuating nature of professional cricket.