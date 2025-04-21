How ‘squid game’ became a global sensation: insights from netflix’s VP

Netflix’s hit show ‘Squid Game’ has captivated millions around the world. Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s VP of content for Asia, recently shared the secret behind its success. She emphasized that the show’s development focused on local stories rather than aiming for global appeal.

Kim explained that they targeted stories that resonate with local audiences. “When I commissioned ‘Squid Game,’ we were never trying to find a global show,” she noted. This local-first strategy helped create a series that truly connects with viewers in its home market.

Authenticity played a key role in ‘Squid Game’s’ success as well. Kim stated that genuine, local stories evoke emotions that resonate universally. By focusing on authentic narratives, Netflix allows content to transcend borders and attract diverse audiences.

Looking ahead, Kim mentioned that Netflix will continue to prioritize local content. They aim to find titles that entertain audiences in each market. This approach will help Netflix deliver more engaging shows like ‘Squid Game’ in the