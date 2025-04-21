Gaza bleeds again: 39 more palestinians killed in israeli airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed 39 more Palestinians in the last 24 hours, local health officials reported. The attacks targeted refugee camps and residential areas, causing more destruction and panic among civilians.

The total death toll in Gaza has now reached 51,240, with 116,931 people injured since the conflict began. The Ministry of Health confirmed that hospitals are overwhelmed and lack basic medical supplies and fuel.

Meanwhile, Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich made a shocking statement, saying that returning hostages is not the main goal of the war. His remarks have sparked criticism and raised questions about Israel’s intentions.

However, a recent public survey shows that 56% of Israelis support a ceasefire and a deal to bring hostages home. Only 22% oppose such an agreement, reflecting a shift in public opinion amid ongoing violence.