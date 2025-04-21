Rumman Raees takes break from PSL 10 after sister’s passing

Islamabad United’s fast bowling consultant, Rumman Raees, has temporarily left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. He announced the tragic news of his sister’s passing on social media and requested prayers for her. As a result, he will not travel with the team for their upcoming matches, including the one against Multan Sultans on April 23.

Despite his absence, there are hopes that Rumman may return in time for the match against Lahore Qalandars on April 30. Meanwhile, Islamabad United is performing exceptionally well in PSL 10. They have won all four of their matches so far, placing them at the top of the league with eight points.

In their latest game, Islamabad United faced Karachi Kings and won comfortably. Chasing a target of 129 runs, they finished with four wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare. The new opening pair, Sahibzada Farhan and Azam Khan, gave United a strong start, scoring 34 runs together.

Captain Shadab Khan played a crucial role, scoring 47 runs off 40 balls. His partnership with Azam Khan, who contributed 31 runs, helped stabilize the innings. Overall, the team’s strong performance continues to be impressive as they aim for the PSL title.