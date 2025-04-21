Hasan Ali aims for national team return after PSL success

Hasan Ali, vice-captain of Karachi Kings, is eager to return to the national cricket team. In an exclusive interview with Geo News, he discussed his strong performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. Currently, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, showcasing his talent and determination.

Hasan expressed that his main goal is to contribute to the success of the Karachi Kings. He said, “I want to represent Pakistan again — not just to be in the team, but to contribute to wins.” He also emphasized that team success is more important than personal achievements and is open to future leadership roles.

The 30-year-old credits his recent resurgence to hard work at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He made key technical adjustments to improve his bowling performance. He stated, “I’m quite satisfied with my personal performance,” reflecting on how both domestic and franchise cricket helped shape him as a player.

Currently, Hasan has taken 10 wickets in four matches of the PSL, with an impressive average of 12.70. He also holds the record for the highest wickets in PSL history, with 118 wickets in 86 matches. His consistent performances underline his ambition and dedication to get back into the national squad.