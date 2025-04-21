Sanju Samson ruled out of RCB clash, Royals face leadership blow

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will miss an upcoming IPL match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is injured, and the team has officially confirmed it. This is a setback for the team.

Samson is recovering from a side injury. He will remain at the team’s home base. Medical staff will oversee his recovery. He’ll likely be out for a while. Consequently, he won’t travel to the match.

The injury happened while batting against the Delhi Capitals. He was forced to retire hurt, and unable to play the match against the Lucknow Super Giants. Riyan Parag captained the team in his absence. This further affected the team.

This injury is a significant blow to the Royals’ chances. They are struggling in the tournament. Currently ranked eighth, their chances of improvement are diminished by Samson’s absence. This setback is concerning for their overall performance in the league.