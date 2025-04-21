Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi Set for Exciting PSL 10 Clash

Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. The match is set to take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2025. Fans are eager to see which team will come out on top.

Karachi Kings have a strong squad led by captain David Warner. The team includes key players like Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, and James Vince. Other notable names are Hasan Ali and Khushdil Shah, along with emerging talent Fawad Ali and Riazullah.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi will be captained by Babar Azam. The team features stars like Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and Mohammad Haris. Additionally, they have a mix of experienced players like Hussain Talat and emerging talents such as Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat.

As both teams prepare for this exciting showdown, fans are looking forward to a thrilling match. Each team has its strengths, making this a must-watch event in the PSL 10 tournament.