Pakistan’s cement exports soar by 28% in first nine months of FY25

Pakistan’s cement exports have surged by 28.19% in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024–25. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), exports totaled $230.067 million, up from $179.472 million last year. This growth reflects strong global demand and improved production capabilities.

In terms of volume, cement exports rose by 39.91%. This jump took exports from 4.63 million metric tons to 6.48 million metric tons. March 2025 alone saw a significant year-on-year increase of 41.30%, with exports reaching $22.004 million compared to $15.572 million in March 2024.

Moreover, the exports increased by 10.17% from February’s total of $19.972 million. This increase in cement exports contributes to broader improvements in Pakistan’s trade performance. Overall exports from July to March 2024-25 rose by 7.69%, reaching $24.690 billion.

Meanwhile, imports also rose by 6.33%, totaling $42.589 billion during the same period. This upward trend in cement exports shows that Pakistan’s industrial sector is becoming more competitive, especially in construction materials. Exporters are increasingly tapping into new markets, enhancing the country’s trade landscape.