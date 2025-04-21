Pakistan’s food exports hit $5.75 billion amid 20-month growth streak

Pakistan’s food exports grew by 1.62% in the first nine months of FY2024–25, reaching $5.75 billion, official data shows. This marks the 20th straight month of growth, despite rising domestic food prices. The increase was mainly driven by stronger exports of basmati rice and sugar, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Basmati rice exports rose 8.78% in value and 21.78% in volume, helped by strong demand from Europe and Bangladesh. However, non-basmati rice exports dropped nearly 10% in value, even though quantity remained steady. Overall rice exports declined by 5.91%, totaling $2.76 billion in nine months.

Meanwhile, sugar exports jumped to 757,779 tonnes, far beyond the 150,000-tonne cap set in June 2024. Most of this sugar was shipped in November and December. Meat, fish, and seafood exports also rose slightly. On the other hand, fruit and vegetable exports fell due to supply issues.

Despite mixed results across categories, officials praised the export sector’s resilience. Rising basmati prices, now at Rs 400 per kg, are hurting local buyers. Yet, food and textile exports combined show steady growth, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif crediting policy reforms and private sector efforts for the positive trend.