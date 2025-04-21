Thousands of Pakistanis seek employment abroad in early 2025

In the first three months of 2025, approximately 172,144 Pakistanis went abroad for work. This data comes from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE). The report highlights a significant trend in overseas employment among Pakistani workers.

Among those who left, there were 1,859 masons and 38,274 drivers. Additionally, 1,689 cooks also sought opportunities abroad. Other professionals included 849 doctors, 1,479 engineers, and 3,474 technicians.

The largest group of workers headed to Saudi Arabia, with 121,970 people making the move. Meanwhile, 6,891 found work in the UAE, and 8,331 went to Oman. Smaller numbers also went to Qatar, Bahrain, Malaysia, and China.

In total, Pakistanis relocated to various countries, including Japan, Italy, and the UK. This trend indicates an ongoing demand for skilled workers internationally. It also reflects Pakistanis’ pursuit of better job opportunities around the world.