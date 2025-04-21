Imad Wasim faces backlash over celebration style in PSL 10 clash

Islamabad United secured a solid win against Karachi Kings during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. The match took place at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on April 20, 2025. This victory marked the fourth straight win for Islamabad United, keeping them unbeaten in the tournament.

Karachi Kings struggled early in their innings, losing wickets frequently. They ended up scoring only 128 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Islamabad’s bowlers, including Naseem Shah, Jason Holder, and Shadab Khan, each took two wickets. Imad Wasim contributed with one wicket.

After the match, Imad Wasim stirred controversy with his new celebration after dismissing Tim Seifert. His celebration included jumping and placing one hand on his forehead. Fans took to social media to criticize his style, calling it “cringe” and comparing it to a “monkey dance.”

Despite the negative attention, Islamabad United remains at the top of the PSL 10 points table with eight points. They will next take on Multan Sultans on April 23 at Multan Cricket Stadium. The team looks to extend their winning streak while Imad hopes to shake off the criticism.