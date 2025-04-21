IPL showdown: KKR or GT – Who takes the crown?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are expected to win their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens today. The match, scheduled for April 21 at 7:30 PM IST, is crucial for both teams in the playoff race. KKR have been dominant at home and bring explosive batting and sharp spin bowling into this key contest. In contrast, GT rely on structured batting and strong pace bowling.

The Eden Gardens pitch usually helps teams batting first, especially in day-night games. Therefore, the toss-winning captain is likely to choose to bat first. Data shows a first-innings score between 175 and 190 gives a clear edge. Also, spin bowlers become more effective as the pitch slows in the second half of matches.

KKR’s big names like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakravarthy are in great form and will be key players. Their strong powerplay batting and spin attack in the middle overs make them favourites. Meanwhile, GT will depend on their bowlers to control KKR’s scoring, especially in the final overs.

Still, GT have a chance if they bowl tightly and restrict KKR’s batters early. However, KKR’s better overall balance and home familiarity give them a clear advantage. The match could be close, but KKR are more likely to win if they stick to their aggressive game plan.