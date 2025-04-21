Pakistan secures $5.5 billion in foreign funding during first nine months of FY25

Pakistan received $5.51 billion in foreign funding during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, according to the Economic Affairs Ministry. In comparison, the country secured $6.9 billion during the same period last year. The data covers July 2024 to March 2025.

The ministry’s report highlights that in March 2025 alone, Pakistan received $552 million in external financing. The total includes $537 million in loans and $135.6 million in grants from international partners and agencies.

However, the report does not include $5 billion in Saudi deposits and $4 billion in SAFE deposits from China. These amounts, though significant, are counted separately and not in the core funding data. The government has estimated $19.39 billion in total foreign financing for the full fiscal year. With IMF support of $1.02 billion, total funding may surpass $6.52 billion.