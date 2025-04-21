Pakistan mourns Pope Francis, praises his global legacy of peace and harmony

Pakistan’s leaders expressed deep sorrow over Pope Francis’s death. President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif both offered condolences. They acknowledged the Pope’s important global work for peace and justice. Their statements highlight Pakistan’s respect for the Pope’s legacy.

Both leaders praised the Pope’s work in promoting interfaith dialogue and compassion. President Zardari emphasized Pope Francis’ commitment to social justice. Prime Minister Shehbaz noted Pope Francis’ influence on people worldwide. Furthermore, he spoke of the Pope’s tireless efforts for global peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz extended condolences to the Vatican and the global Christian community. He described Pope Francis as a symbol of interfaith harmony and peace. His words highlighted the Pope’s powerful message of tolerance and affection. This emphasizes Pakistan’s regard for the Pope’s messages.

Pakistan’s leaders recognized Pope Francis’ impact on the world. They underscored his role in guiding billions toward peace and respect. In conclusion, the Pope’s passing is seen as a great loss for all people, especially the Christian community. This statement reflects Pakistan’s heartfelt condolences.