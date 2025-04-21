Pakistan and Saudi Arabia strengthen cooperation to combat beggary and transnational crimes

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki to discuss important bilateral issues. During their meeting, Naqvi shared Pakistan’s plans to introduce new passport regulations. These regulations aim to reduce beggary and illegal immigration while targeting organized begging networks.

Naqvi emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to tackling transnational crimes. He expressed strong interest in collaborating with Saudi Arabia to combat drug trafficking and human smuggling. This cooperation is vital for enhancing security and stability in both nations.

The minister also mentioned the visa-free entry for Saudi citizens into Pakistan, reflecting the strong ties between the countries. He praised Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the recent Pak-Gulf Cooperation Council Anti-Narcotics Conference. This collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to address drug-related issues.

Furthermore, Naqvi thanked Saudi Arabia for its ongoing support, particularly in economic assistance and social development. He especially appreciated the Saudi government’s efforts in securing the release of five Pakistani family members wrongfully implicated in a drug case. Al-Malki, in turn, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s dedication to strengthening collaboration across all sectors.