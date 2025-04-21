Trump endorses cardinal burke as potential successor to Pope Francis

Following the death of Pope Francis, attention has shifted to who will succeed him in the papal conclave. Cardinal Raymond Burke has emerged as a key conservative candidate. The 76-year-old American cleric from Wisconsin is known for his firm traditional views and past disagreements with the late pope.

Burke’s name is in the mix as 138 cardinals prepare to meet in secrecy to elect the next pope. While bookmakers currently place him sixth among the contenders, his visibility has increased due to support from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump has hailed Burke as a champion of traditional Church values, especially during conflicts with Pope Francis.

Previously, Burke served as the Archbishop of St. Louis and was called to Rome by Pope Benedict XVI. However, tensions arose under Pope Francis, who removed Burke from key positions in the Vatican. Burke has often criticized the Vatican’s more inclusive approach on issues like LGBTQ rights and divorce.

As the conclave approaches, other candidates include moderates and progressives like Pietro Parolin and Luis Antonio Tagle. Burke’s candidacy—backed by political forces—raises questions about the future direction of the Church. It remains to be seen whether the next pope will continue Pope Francis’s progressive legacy or revert to traditionalist leadership.