PEL partners with Panasonic to launch premium smart LED solutions in Pakistan

Pak Elektron Limited (PEL) has expanded its partnership with Panasonic to offer premium smart LED solutions in Pakistan. This new collaboration aims to meet the rising demand for advanced visual products in the country. PEL announced this partnership in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The partnership is expected to boost PEL’s business, revenue, and profitability. On April 18, 2025, Panasonic certified the PEL facility, further solidifying their business ties. PEL plans to provide Panasonic’s premium smart LED TVs and displays, which feature advanced capabilities and exceptional image quality.

The announcement positively affected PEL’s stock price, which rose by 2.02% to reach Rs47.54 as of April 21, 2025. According to the PSX, PEL has a market capitalization of Rs40.69 billion with over 856 million shares. Notably, 59.35% of the company’s shares are in free float, indicating strong investor confidence in its growth.

Founded on March 3, 1956, PEL manufactures and sells electrical goods and home appliances. The company operates in two divisions: Power and Appliances. Panasonic Holdings Corporation, based in Japan, is a well-known electronics company offering a wide range of products, including consumer electronics and industrial systems.