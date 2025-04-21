UN warns of growing global threat from cyberscam industry

The United Nations is sounding the alarm over a billion-dollar cyberscam industry expanding globally. Originally, these criminal networks emerged in Southeast Asia and have now reached South America and Africa. Despite intensified crackdowns in Southeast Asia, these syndicates continue to grow and adapt, effectively evading authorities.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported that these networks operate large-scale scam farms, housing thousands of trafficked workers. They exploit vulnerable individuals across the globe through various scams, generating tens of billions of dollars each year. UNODC highlights the urgent need for countries to unite and disrupt these gangs’ financial operations.

John Wojcik, a regional analyst for UNODC, described the situation as spreading “like a cancer.” He explained that when authorities pressure one area, the syndicates simply relocate to avoid detection. This adaptability has made it increasingly difficult to eliminate them.

Criminal groups are now expanding operations into South America and Africa, partnering with local drug cartels for money laundering. They recruit a diverse workforce, drawing from over 50 countries to execute their scams. The UN warns that failure to tackle this issue could have dire consequences for global security and stability.