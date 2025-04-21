Salman Khan’s career faces setbacks with film shelving

Bollywood star Salman Khan is facing challenges in his career after the failure of his recent film, Sikandar. Despite heavy promotion, the movie flopped at the box office. Fans had high hopes, but the results were disappointing.

Following the flop, there were plans for Salman to collaborate with renowned South Indian director Atlee. However, that project has also been canceled. Now, another significant film, a biopic about Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik, has been shelved as well.

In 2021, it was announced that Salman would portray Ravindra Kaushik in a movie directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Kaushik, known as the “Black Tiger,” led a heroic yet secretive life. Unfortunately, director Gupta confirmed that the film will not move forward due to expired rights.

Despite these setbacks, Salman Khan continues to explore new opportunities. He is expected to work with Sanjay Dutt on a film titled Ganga Ram. Meanwhile, Raj Kumar Gupta is busy preparing for **Raid 2**, set to release in May 2025.