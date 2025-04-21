CSK’s future? Ayush Mhatre impresses with brilliance on IPL debut

Seventeen-year-old Ayush Mhatre made a stunning debut in the IPL, scoring 32 runs for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Mumbai Indians. Born just nine months before the IPL began in 2008, Mhatre displayed confidence that belied his age. He started strong, hitting 17 runs in his first four balls, indicating he could be a key player for CSK, especially with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad sidelined.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni praised Mhatre’s performance, emphasizing the need for players to find and play their strengths. Dhoni noted that Mhatre’s fearless batting style could ease pressure on the team’s middle and lower order. His aggressive approach and impressive shot selection won him fans, including India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, who congratulated him after the match.

Mhatre’s journey to the IPL began on challenging pitches in Mumbai’s Kanga League, where he impressed selectors with his skill and temperament. Chief selector Sanjay Patil recognized Mhatre’s talent early on, recalling how he scored significantly on tough wickets. After consistent performances, including a remarkable 176 in his second Ranji game, Mhatre earned his place in major tournaments, showcasing his hunger for runs.

As CSK looks to build for the future, young players like Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed are joining the squad. Coach Stephen Fleming noted that while early successes are promising, they must maintain sustainability. He acknowledged that a new generation of Indian players shows fearlessness and aggression, but he’s cautious about the challenges they may face in tougher conditions. Overall, Mhatre’s debut is a bright sign for both him and CSK.